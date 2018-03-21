Death Notices | 3/21/2018

Harold C. Metter
Harold C. Metter, 89, of Columbia, died March 15, 2018, in Waterloo.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.
Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.
Gloria E. Eidmann
Gloria E. Eidmann, 86, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2018, in Waterloo.
Visitation and funeral services were March 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.
Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemtery, Waterloo.
Erlene P. Bievenue
Erlene P. Bievenue (nee Buss), 84, of Red Bud, died March 16, 2018, in O’Fallon.
A memorial visitation will be 10-11 a.m. March 23, at St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. March 23, at the church, Pastor Lisa Hart officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Red Bud.