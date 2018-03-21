 Death Notices | 3/21/2018 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 3/21/2018

By on March 21, 2018 at 11:10 am

Harold C. Metter

Harold C. Metter, 89, of Columbia, died March 15, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

Gloria E. Eidmann

Gloria E. Eidmann, 86, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation and funeral services were March 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemtery, Waterloo.

Erlene P. Bievenue

Erlene P. Bievenue (nee Buss), 84, of Red Bud, died March 16, 2018, in O’Fallon.

A memorial visitation will be 10-11 a.m. March 23, at St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. March 23, at the church, Pastor Lisa Hart officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Red Bud.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.