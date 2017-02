By Republic-Times on February 8, 2017 at 2:38 pm

Dorothy A. Jehling

Dorothy A. Jehling (nee Reichert), 81, of Waterloo, died Jan. 31, 2017, in St. Louis.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Rose F. Banks

Rose F. Banks (nee Meyer), 84, of Waterloo, died Jan. 31, 2017, in Red Bud.

A memorial visitation and memorial service were Feb. 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.