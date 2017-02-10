Death Notices | 2/15/2017

Billie A. Wayland

Billie A. Wayland, 79, of Columbia, died Feb. 8, 2017, in Columbia.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 13, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 14, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Clark Butler Ragsdale

Clark Butler Ragsdale, 81, of Dupo, died Feb. 7, 2017, in Dupo.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 9-10 at First Baptist Church, Dupo, Rev. Roger Reid officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Helen Marie Hefflinger

Helen Marie Hefflinger, 85, of Columbia, died Feb. 9, 2017.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Feb. 13, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 13, at the funeral home, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.