Death Notices | 2/1/2017

Dorothy A. Krack
Dorothy A. Krack, 92, of Columbia, died Jan. 28, 2017.
Visitation and funeral service were Feb. 1, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard, officiating.
Interment followed at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Novella C.  Shreve
Novella C.  Shreve (nee Edwards), 91, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation was Jan. 28 at  Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 28, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.
Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

Edward J. Bense
Edward J.  Bense, 93, of Waterloo, died Jan. 24, 2017, in New Athens.
Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 26-27, at Quernheim Funeral Home.
Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.


