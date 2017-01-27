Death Notices | 2/1/2007
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 27, 2017 at 4:35 pm
Novella C. Shreve
Novella C. Shreve (nee Edwards), 91, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation is 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Jan. 28, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.
Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.
Edward J. Bense
Edward J. Bense, 93, of Waterloo,died Jan. 24, 2017, in New Athen.
Visitation and funeral services ere Jan. 26-27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.
