Death Notices | 2/1/2007

Novella C. Shreve

Novella C. Shreve (nee Edwards), 91, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Jan. 28, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

Edward J. Bense

Edward J. Bense, 93, of Waterloo,died Jan. 24, 2017, in New Athen.

Visitation and funeral services ere Jan. 26-27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.