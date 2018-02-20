 Death Notices | 2/21/2018 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 2/21/2018

By on February 20, 2018 at 7:19 pm

Lisa E. Sumpter
Lisa E. Sumpter, 50, of Dupo, died Feb. 14, 2018, in Creve Coeur, Mo.
Visitation was Feb. 18, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.
Funeral services were Feb. 19, at Bluffview Christian Center, Dupo, Rev. Ronald Kebel officiating.
Interment followed at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Carol A. Aguado
Carol A. Aguado (nee Gieselman), 73, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2018, in Waterloo.
Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 17, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Paulette Spangler officiating.


