Death Notices | 1/4/2017

Robert F. Schroeder

Robert F. Schroeder, 90, of Millstadt, died on Dec. 27, 2016.

Visitation and funeral ser vices were Jan. 3, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

James “Gary” Toon

James “Gary” Toon, 65, died Jan. 1, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8, at the Millstadt VFW.

Sharing of memories and a celebration of Gary’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Thelma Marie Herbst

Thelma Marie Herbst, 96, of Westmont, died Dec. 31, 2016.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Jan. 6, at Lawlor Funeral Home. Columbia.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia, followed by a reception at the church for family and friends.

James J. Jerome

James J. Jerome, 85, of Sunrise Beach, Mo, died Dec. 30, 2016.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 5, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Margaret A. Jones

Margaret A. Jones (nee Weakly), 69, of Red Bud, died Dec. 29, 2016, in Red Bud.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 8, at First Baptist Church, Prairie du Rocher, Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating.

LaVern V. Reeves

LaVern V. Reeves (nee Cheek), 83, of Evansville, died Jan. 2, 2017, in Red Bud.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Jan. 5, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Jan.5, at the funeral home, Rev. Artie Dickerson officiating.

Interment will follow at Hecker City Cemetery at a later date.