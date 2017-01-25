Death Notices | 1/25/2017

Mary Ellen Woodward

Mary Ellen Woodward (nee Bryan), 96, of Waterloo, died Jan. 20, 2017, at Oak Hill.

Visitation and a funeral service were Jan. 24-25, at Lake View Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Fairview Heights.

Sheila Jo Badger

Sheila Jo Badger (nee Turner), 61, of Waterloo, died Jan. 19, 2017.

Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 20-21, at First Baptist Church, Waterloo, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

Charlotte A. Mattingly

Charlotte A. Mattingly, 78, of Red Bud, died Jan. 18, 2017.

Visitation and a funeral service were Jan. 22, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Charlotte gifted her remains to the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

Lowell F. Clifton

Lowell F. Clifton, 78, of Waterloo, died Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 19-20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Allyn Walker officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville.

Sandra Blair Bailey

Sandra Blair Bailey, 75, of Columbia, died Jan. 23, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 26, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, at the funeral home, Pastor Jonathon Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.