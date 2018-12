Death Notices | 12/5/2018

By Republic-Times on December 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

Veronica I. Karn

Veronica I. Karn (nee Gillam), 82, of Waterloo, died Dec. 1, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation was Dec. 3-4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services were Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church of Waterloo, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Virgie Bell Anderson

Virgie Bell Anderson, 90, of St. Louis, died Dec. 1, 2018, at Mercy South, St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Dec. 4, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Robert L. Sprague

Robert L. Sprague, 75, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, died Dec. 3, 2018, in Belleville.

A visitation to celebrate his life will from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Ronetta “Ronny” Denbow

Ronetta “Ronny” L. Denbow, 47, of Columbia, died Nov. 16, 2018, in Columbia.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 20-21 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

David William Grimm

David William Grimm, 81, of Dupo, died Nov. 17, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 19, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, with Reverend Doris Edwards officiating.