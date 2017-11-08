Death Notices | 11/8/2017

Louise R. Sparwasser

Louise R. Sparwasser (nee Chrismer), 88, of St. Louis, died Nov. 5, 2017, in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Walter W. “Gig” Giffhorn

Walter W. “Gig” Giffhorn, 91, of Columbia, died Nov. 5, 2017.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 9, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Nov. 10, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 10, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Mr. Giffhorn will be cremated.

James Joseph Wolf Sr.

James Joseph Wolf Sr., 75, of Dupo, died Nov. 6, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 6-7, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, with Fr. Linus Umoren officiating.

Private inurnment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Marjorie L. Reed

Marjorie L. Reed (nee Layton), 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, died Nov. 2, 2017, at Oak Hill in Waterloo, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 5 and 6, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Roger Reid officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Mark Albert Neville

Mark Albert Neville, 67, of Waterloo died Nov. 1, 2017, after a long illness.

There will be no viewing and services will be private.