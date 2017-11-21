 Death Notices | 11/22/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 11/22/2017

By on November 21, 2017 at 4:15 pm

Robert F. Schlegel
Robert F. Schlegel, 81, of Columbia, died Nov. 15, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.
Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 17-18, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Allynn Walker officiating.
Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Henry J. Barchet
Henry J. Barchet, 64, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 19-20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.
Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.


