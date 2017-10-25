Death Notices | 10/25/2017

Frederick Lee Easter

Frederick Lee Easter, 76, of Columbia, died Oct. 16, 2017, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis.

A private celebration of his life will be Oct. 28.

Vera I. Stone

Vera I. Stone, 78, of Waterloo, died Oct. 21, 2017, in Waterloo.

Per Vera’s wishes, she is to be cremated with private services to follow.

Marjetta S. Sackett

Marjetta S. Sackett (nee Sutberry), 86, of Cahokia, died Oct. 20, 2017, in Belleville.

Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 24-25, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Brother Tom Ruiz officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville.

Floyd A. Senf

Floyd A. Senf, 88, of Waterloo, died Oct. 22, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.