 Death Notices | 10/25/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 10/25/2017

By on October 25, 2017 at 5:22 pm

Frederick Lee Easter

Frederick Lee Easter, 76, of Columbia, died Oct. 16, 2017, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis.

A private celebration of his life will be Oct. 28.

Vera I. Stone

Vera I. Stone, 78, of Waterloo, died Oct. 21, 2017, in Waterloo.

Per Vera’s wishes, she is to be cremated with private services to follow.

Marjetta S. Sackett

Marjetta S. Sackett (nee Sutberry), 86, of Cahokia, died Oct. 20, 2017, in Belleville.

Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 24-25, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Brother Tom Ruiz officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville.

Floyd A. Senf

Floyd A. Senf, 88, of Waterloo, died Oct. 22, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.