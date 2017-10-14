Death Notices | 10/11/2017

Marion Leroy Flowers
Marion Leroy Flowers, 86, of Millstadt, died Oct. 3, 2017, in St. Louis.
Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 8-9, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Dennis Baker officiating.
Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.
Dana Jean Boren
Dana Jean Boren (nee Siebert), 54, of Pinckneyville, died Oct. 6, 2017, in Pinckneyville.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 11, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 12, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Oct. 12, at the funeral home, Pastor Nancy Spier-Lee
officiating.
Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, St. Joe.