Death Notices | 10/11/2017

Marion Leroy Flowers

Marion Leroy Flowers, 86, of Millstadt, died Oct. 3, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 8-9, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Dennis Baker officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Dana Jean Boren

Dana Jean Boren (nee Siebert), 54, of Pinckneyville, died Oct. 6, 2017, in Pinckneyville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 11, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 12, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Oct. 12, at the funeral home, Pastor Nancy Spier-Lee

officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, St. Joe.