Death Notices | 10/17/2018

Arleen S. Schmiskie Arleen S. Schmiskie, 91, of Columbia, died Oct. 10, 2018, in Belleville. Visitation was Oct. 12, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and Oct. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia. Funeral services were Oct. 13, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Entombment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.