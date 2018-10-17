Death Notices | 10/17/2018

Mary D. Merzweiler
Mary D. Merzweiler (nee Wirth), 75, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2018, in St. Louis.
A memorial visitation and memorial service were Oct. 12, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.
Arleen S. Schmiskie
Arleen S. Schmiskie, 91, of Columbia, died Oct. 10, 2018, in Belleville.
Visitation was Oct. 12, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and Oct. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.
Funeral services were Oct. 13, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.
Entombment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.