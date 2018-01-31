Death Notices | 1/31/2018

Noah Patrick Hays

Noah Patrick Hays, 19, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2018, in Waterloo.

A memorial visitation and memorial service were Jan. 30, at Christ Community Lutheran Church, Columbia, Pastor Jared Parker officiating.

Thomas D. Carr

Thomas D. Carr, 86, of Waterloo, died Jan. 24, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Feb. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 2, at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Josephine A. Riechmann

Josephine A. Riechmann (nee Diewald), 91, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation was Jan. 26-27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was Jan. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Valmeyer, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

Donald W. Frierdich

Donald W. Frierdich, 78, of Prairie du Rocher, died Jan. 28, 2018, in Red Bud.

Visitation and a funeral service were Jan. 31, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Jon Tinge officiating.

Interment followed at Smithton Cemetery, Smithton.