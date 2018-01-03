Death Notices | 1/10/2018
By Republic-Times
on January 3, 2018 at 3:19 pm
Betty J. Zimmermann
Betty J. Zimmermann (nee Straub), 88, of Waterloo, died Jan. 1, 2018, in Waterloo.
A memorial visitation is 8-10 a.m. Jan. 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 8, at the funeral home, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh C.M. officiating.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
