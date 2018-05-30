Death Notice | 6/6/2018

Marion Kathryn Baebler Marion Kathryn Baebler (nee Leister), 92, of Waterloo, died May 29, 2018, in Waterloo. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. June 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral services are 2 p.m. June 1, at the funeral home, Pastor Jason Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

