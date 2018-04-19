Death Notice | 4/25/2018

Harold T. Reichert Harold T. Reichert, 85, of Columbia, died April 18, 2018, at St. Clare Health Care Center, Fenton, Mo. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. April 22, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia. Funeral services will be noon April 23, at the funeral home, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.