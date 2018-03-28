Death Notice | 3/28/2018

Deanna Marie Traiteur Deanna Marie Traiteur (Burns), 67, of Waterloo, died March 23, 2018, in Belleville Visitation is 3-7 p.m. March 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. March 29, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.