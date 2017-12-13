Death Notice | 12/20/2017
By Republic-Times
on December 13, 2017 at 3:09 pm
Eugene A. Bergmann
Eugene “Gene” A. Bergmann, 67, of Columbia, died Dec. 12, 2017, at Kindred Hospital, St. Louis.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 15, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 16, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.
