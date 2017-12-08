Death Notice | 12/13/2017
By Republic-Times
on December 8, 2017 at 4:09 pm
Helen Bernice Shoffner
Helen Bernice Shoffner, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died Dec. 6, 2017.
She was cremated, according to her wishes.
There will be no public services.
