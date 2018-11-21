Death Notice | 11/21/2018
By Republic-Times
on November 20, 2018 at 3:19 pm
Thomas R. Kozma
Thomas R. Kozma, 92, of Columbia, died Nov. 14, 2018, in Belleville.
Visitation was Nov. 19, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.
Committal services followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.
