Death Notice | 10/31/2018

Anna Margaret Luth
Anna Margaret Luth, 94, of Columbia, died Oct. 24, 2018, in Columbia.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 1, and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2, at the church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis.

Marilyn J. Frasure
Marilyn J. Frasure (nee Niemann), 75 of Columbia, died Oct. 25, 2018, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 30, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

