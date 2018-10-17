Death Notice | 10/24/2018

Calvin W. Fries Calvin W. Fries, 84, of Columbia, died Oct. 16, 2018, in Sullivan, Mo. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Oct. 21, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church, Father Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.