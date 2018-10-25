Daytime pavement repairs on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Interstate 255 from Route 157 in Cahokia to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 30, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to repair the pavement, IDOT said. The work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.

IDOT advises the traveling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

“Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial,” IDOT stated in a news release.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis.