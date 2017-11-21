Darrel R. “Bud” Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Darrel R. “Bud” Rippelmeyer, 76, of Belleville, died Nov. 19, 2017, in Maeystown.

He was born June 18, 1941, in Maeystown, son of the late Arnold H. and Arlou Rippelmeyer (nee Hoerr).

Darrel was a member of Morris Lodge No. 787, Shriner Ainad Temple and Scottish Rite.

He retired from AT&T as a construction foreman, and Hank’s Excavating as a superintendent.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and he especially loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his wife Donna Rippelmeyer (nee Pollock); children Brian (Rebecca) Rippelmeyer, and Michelle (Todd) Morris; grandchildren Jedediah Rippelmeyer, Haley, Jacob, and Samantha Morris; sister Marlene (Leroy) Vogel-Karsten; niece Susan Vogel; nephew Scott Vogel; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Norbert Vogel and niece Gwen Vogel.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 24, and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 25, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 25, at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children.