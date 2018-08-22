Dardanella Doyle | Obituary

Dardanella Doyle (nee Scheibler), 97, of Waterloo, died Aug. 1, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Care Center.

She was born Oct. 31, 1920, in St. Louis, daughter of Charles and Lucinda Scheibler (nee Swacker).

Dardanella married Martin Edward Doyle in 1945 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo; he preceded her in death in 2005.

Dardanella was a bank manager at Associated Bank, and a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the American Thresherman Association.

Mrs. Doyle is survived by her children, Judith (David) Radwick of Waterloo and Mary Ann (Roy) Brand of Maeystown; grandchildren, Michelle Crawford of Kissimmee Fla., Klaudia (Gary) Davis of Waterloo, Terry Helmers of St Louis, Jacob (Emily) Brand of Waterloo, Jessica Brown of Waterloo, Juliet Brand of Maeystown and Johanna Brand of Taylorville; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Crawford of Waterloo, Taylor Crawford of Maeystown, Danielle Crawford of Waterloo, Jake Davis of Waterloo, Josephine Davis of Waterloo and Devin Brown of Waterloo; and great-great-grandchildren Zayne and Teagan; along with nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Charles Scheibler in childhood and Eugene Scheibler in infancy, and her twin sister, Sarah, in infancy.

Visitation was at Creason Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services were at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, St Mary’s Catholic Church in Valmeyer or Helping Strays of Monroe County.