Daniel Louis Huskey | Obituary

Daniel (Dan) Louis Huskey, 71, died March 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn., after a valiant fight with cancer.

Dan was born in 1945 in East St. Louis, the son of Dorothy Zollner Huskey and Kenneth Huskey.

Dan married Shirley Huskey (nee Gross) in 1970 in Renault; she preceded him in death.

He and graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Calif., in 1963. He spent two years in the U.S. Army starting in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971.

Dan worked numerous jobs during his lifetime but spent most of his time as a coal miner in southern Illinois and Colstrip, Mont.; he retired to Camp Verde, Ariz. He had a passion to travel, hike and collect antique railroad lanterns. Dan never knew a stranger and found friends all over the world.

He is survived by his two wife; children Amy Huskey (David White) and Shane Huskey; brothers Michael (Teri) Huskey and Thomas (Leslie) Huskey; sister Patricia Huskey Caywood (Ron Caywood); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Amy, David, and Shane wish to thank Dave and Bobbi Emmett and Bonnie Curry of Camp Verde, Ariz., and the services of Willowbrook Hospice in Franklin, Tenn., for everything they have done for the Huskey family.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. April 2, at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church, Renault.