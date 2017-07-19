Dangerous heat through end of week

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency will be on alert as temperatures are forecasted to top 100 degrees with high humidity through Saturday, with heat index values up to 110 degrees.

“As of today the Monroe County Health Department is open during business hours (as a cooling center) as is the city of Columbia during normal business hours at the city hall and the library locations,” said Bill Hasty of Monroe County EMA. Oak Hill will also be open throughout the weekend as a cooling center. He added Hecker will not open a cooling center unless the community loses power and Valmeyer City Hall will be open to the public for cooling during normal business hours.

“If needed we will open and announce other locations via news media and social media also,” Hasty added.



The National Weather Service reminds residents in the warning area that the combination of high temperatures and humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness. The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.