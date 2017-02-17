Dalton Viglasky | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Dalton Viglasky.

The sophomore grappler, pictured at far left, placed fourth in Saturday’s Mascoutah Sectional at 138 pounds to advance to the IHSA state meet. He became the fourth wrestler to advance to state in school history (Pat Bieber, Paul and Austin Stewart) and is the first sophomore wrestler to do so. Viglasky, who wrestled one year in the Monroe County Bulldogs youth wrestling program before entering high school, carries a 31-13 season record to state competition. (submitted photo)