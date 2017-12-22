Dalton Viglasky | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Dalton Viglasky.

The junior grappler is currently ranked fourth overall in the state at Class 2A and is off to a 17-1 start to the season in the 145-pound division.

Viglasky, who qualified for state last season, placed first at the Mascoutah Tournament over the weekend. (Corey Saathoff photo)