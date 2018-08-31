Cynthia A. Baumann | Obituary

Cynthia A. Baumann, 57 years, of Columbia, died Aug. 25, 2018, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis.

She was born March 27, 1961, in Centreville, daughter of the late Walter and Elma Baumann (nee Meyer).

Cindy was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, where she enjoyed Bible study over the years.

She was her mother’s companion after her father’s death.

Cindy loved and cared for birds, whether it was her parakeets or the birds who frequented her bird-feeders.

Surviving are her sister, Mary (Albert) Diehl of Atlanta, Ga.; niece, Vanessa (Gregory) Weiss; and nephew, Dr. Albert Diehl III; along with other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services were held at the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.