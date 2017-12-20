CUSD special ed under fire

After facing challenges with Columbia School District’s special education programs, several parents decided to address their concerns during Monday night’s school board meeting.

One of the parents had spoken to the board last month and decided to return to give an update on the status of her child.

Angela McConachie, who said at the last meeting that her son was not receiving adequate assistance with his learning difficulties, told the board about her recent meeting with Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano.

“We sat and talked for a period of about three hours, but honestly I left that meeting more terrified than when I went in,” she said.

McConachie told the board that her son’s scores from an AIMSweb assessment indicated a need for intervention, but the district made no attempt to reach out to her or give her son accommodations…>>>

Read the story of additional Columbia parents who’ve abandoned the Columbia School District in the search for more effective and specialized special education in the December 20 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.