Csik-Greenwood | Engagemenet
By Republic-Times
on November 14, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Allison Elizabeth Csik and Travis Aaron Greenwood
Allison Elizabeth Csik and Travis Aaron Greenwood of Denver Colo., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Helen and John Csik of Columbia.
The prospective groom is the son of Ted and Gina Greenwood of Dayton Ohio.
The couple are planning an Aug. 17, 2019, wedding.
