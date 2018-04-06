Crash south of Hecker

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Hecker Fire Department assisted EMS personnel in responding to a vehicle crash on Route 159 at Sunset Lane south of Hecker at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. There was no immediate report on possible injuries, and the single occupant of the truck was believed to have exited his vehicle safely.

