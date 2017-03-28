Crash south of Columbia

Columbia police and EMS responded about 8 a.m. Wednesday to a vehicle crash with lane blockage on Route 3 northbound near Gilmore Lake Road. The vehicles involved were a truck pulling a trailer and another truck. At least one person complained of a minor injury on scene.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.