Crash south of Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on March 29, 2017 at 8:15 am
Columbia police and EMS responded about 8 a.m. Wednesday to a vehicle crash with lane blockage on Route 3 northbound near Gilmore Lake Road.
The vehicles involved were a truck pulling a trailer and another truck. At least one person complained of a minor injury on scene.
