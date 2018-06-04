Crash on South Market Street in Waterloo

Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a three-vehicle crash with possible injury in the 500 block of South Market Street near Casa Romero restaurant.

Two parked vehicles, a Dodge Caravan and a Chevy Monte Carlo, were struck by a Chevy sedan with Missouri plates, according to information gathered at the scene. At least one person was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for unspecified injuries.

