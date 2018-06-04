 Crash on South Market Street in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Crash on South Market Street in Waterloo

By on June 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a three-vehicle crash with possible injury in the 500 block of South Market Street near Casa Romero restaurant.

Two parked vehicles, a Dodge Caravan and a Chevy Monte Carlo, were struck by a Chevy sedan with Missouri plates, according to information gathered at the scene. At least one person was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for unspecified injuries.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

