 Crash on Route 3 in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Crash on Route 3 in Columbia

By on April 30, 2017 at 6:17 pm

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 6 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Route 3 southbound at Veterans Parkway near the Columbia McDonald’s.

The vehicles involved were a Jeep Cherokee and a Cadillac Escalade.

Pictured is the Cadillac Escalade involved in Sunday’s crash.

Pictured is the Jeep Cherokee involved in Sunday’s crash.


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.