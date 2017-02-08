Crash on Route 3 at U-Gas in Waterloo
By Sean McGowan
on February 9, 2017 at 4:14 pm
Waterloo police, fire, Monroe County sheriff and EMS responded at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries on Route 3 at U-Gas.
At least one person was transported by EMS to St. Anthony’s Medical Center.
Pictured are the red sedan and black SUV involved in the crash. (Sean McGowan photo)
