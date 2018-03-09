Crash on Route 3 at South Main in Columbia

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 5:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Route 3 at South Main Street.

Northbound Route 3 traffic was shut down as a result of the crash. Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the crash scene. The vehicles involved were a silver Toyota Corolla and a white Kia Optima. The crash was cleared from the roadway by about 6 p.m.

