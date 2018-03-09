Crash on Route 3 at South Main in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on March 12, 2018 at 5:27 pm
Pictured is the scene of Monday’s crash in Columbia.
Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 5:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Route 3 at South Main Street.
Northbound Route 3 traffic was shut down as a result of the crash. Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the crash scene. The vehicles involved were a silver Toyota Corolla and a white Kia Optima. The crash was cleared from the roadway by about 6 p.m.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.