 Crash on Route 3 near Route 158 - Republic-Times | News

Crash on Route 3 near Route 158

By on December 30, 2016 at 2:19 pm

The Columbia Fire Department was paged out to assist police and EMS in responding to a truck rollover crash with possible injuries reported about 2:15 p.m. Friday on Route 3 northbound just north of the Route 158 overpass.

Traffic was backed up in the area as emergency personnel handled the crash.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.