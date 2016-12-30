Crash on Route 3 near Route 158
By Corey Saathoff
on December 30, 2016 at 2:19 pm
The Columbia Fire Department was paged out to assist police and EMS in responding to a truck rollover crash with possible injuries reported about 2:15 p.m. Friday on Route 3 northbound just north of the Route 158 overpass.
Traffic was backed up in the area as emergency personnel handled the crash.
