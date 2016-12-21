Crash on Route 3 at Moore in Waterloo
By Corey Saathoff
on December 17, 2016 at 3:55 pm
Pictured is the crash scene on Route 3 at Moore Street in Waterloo on Saturday. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Waterloo police and fire joined Monroe County EMS in responding about 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Moore Street.
The vehicles involved were a small blue Ford sedan with two young female occupants and a Ford pickup truck driven by a Waterloo man. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Firefighters responded because smoke or a small fire was detected on the car, which was extinguished quickly.
