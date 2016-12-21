Crash on Route 3 at Moore in Waterloo

Waterloo police and fire joined Monroe County EMS in responding about 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Moore Street.

The vehicles involved were a small blue Ford sedan with two young female occupants and a Ford pickup truck driven by a Waterloo man. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Firefighters responded because smoke or a small fire was detected on the car, which was extinguished quickly.