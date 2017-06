Crash on Route 158 in Columbia

By Republic-Times on June 29, 2017 at 3:56 pm

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to a three-vehicle crash on Route 158 at Centerville Road.

Initial reports indicate there were two persons transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, and there was road blockage at the crash site. One of the vehicles involved was a black Chevrolet Traverse.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.