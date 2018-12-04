Fatal crash on Route 156 west of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 156 at Trout Camp Road west of Waterloo that resulted in a fatality.

Illinois State Police said a 2007 Dodge Durango driven by a 37-year-old Red Bud man was traveling eastbound on Route 156 when it veered off the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left, colliding with a westbound Reliable Sanitation garbage truck driven by a 38-year-old Waterloo man.

The driver of the Durango was pronounced dead at the scene by Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill. The driver of the garbage truck was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Other agencies responding to the crash scene included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department.

Route 156 was closed to traffic in the area of the crash into Tuesday evening as ISP investigated the incident.