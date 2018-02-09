Crash on I-255 in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on February 11, 2018 at 5:54 am
Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 5:40 a.m. Sunday to a pickup truck rollover on I-255 southbound at the Columbia exit ramp. Both occupants were able to exit the vehicle, but one was injured. Icy conditions were being reported on roadways due to wintry precipitation overnight.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.