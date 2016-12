Columbia Fire Department personnel assisted Illinois State Police in responding to a vehicle crash on I-255 at exit 6 in Columbia shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Road conditions were icy with light drizzle in the area and freezing temperatures, but there was no official word on a cause of the crash.

An abandoned vehicle on the side of the road from Friday’s icy weather was struck by a vehicle coming from St. Louis. No injuries were reported.