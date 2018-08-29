At 2:46 p.m. Waterloo Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two car crash on Highway 156 at Old Baum Church Road. There was road blockage and minor injuries reported. Traffic stopped as one vehicle, a crossover, had to be removed from a yard.

