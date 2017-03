Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. Monday to a single vehicle crash in the area of 746 Gilmore Lake Road between Country Club Lane and Floraville Road in rural Waterloo. The vehicle was reported to be on its side, but injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

The vehicle involved was a 2004 Toyota sedan driven by Gregory W. Smith, 33, of Hecker. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.