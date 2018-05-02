 Crash on Country Club Lane in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Crash on Country Club Lane in Waterloo

By on May 2, 2018 at 10:24 am

Police and EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 1124 Country Club Lane in Waterloo.

The female driver reported a minor injury at the scene.


