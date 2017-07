By Corey Saathoff on July 26, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Police said that Dennis Bense, 62, of Fults, was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance (lorazepam) following a vehicle crash that occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Maeystown Road at Baum Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash along with the Maeystown Fire Department.